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UGC NET 2026: Big update for English, Commerce, Sociology candidates

UGC NET June 2026: NTA has announced a fresh exam schedule for English, Commerce and Sociology, while results for 84 subjects have also been declared.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 08:03 AM IST

UGC NET 2026: Big update for English, Commerce, Sociology candidates
UGC NET candidates get a major exam schedule update. (AI-Generated)
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According to the latest official notification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for three subjects, English, Commerce, and Sociology, from September 9 to 10. As per the schedule, the English examination will be held in Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 pm on September 9. The Commerce paper will take place in Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm on the same day. The Sociology re-exam will be conducted in Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 pm on September 10.

 

Why is NTA conducting the re-exam?

 

The NTA received several complaints regarding the question papers of English, Commerce, and Sociology, following which the agency constituted a committee to examine the issues. The committee found several errors, and the NTA decided that the defects could not be resolved simply by dropping questions during the challenge process, which led to the decision to re-conduct of three papers.

 

Results declared for 84 subjects

 

Meanwhile, the NTA has declared the UGC NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects. Candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website. Only candidates who appeared for English, Commerce, and Sociology will have to wait for their results, which will be declared after the re-examination is conducted.

 

Fees for re-examination

 

Candidates appearing for these three subjects will not be required to pay any additional examination fee. NTA is set to separately announce details regarding the examination centre, city, and admit cards for the re-exam.

 

For those unversed, the NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 exam from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes.

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