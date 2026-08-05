UGC names 32 fake universities across India; here's the complete list

The UGC has exposed 32 fake universities operating across India. Yes, you read it right! Check out the complete list of these universities.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified 32 fake universities across the country, and the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to take strict legal action against such institutions. The Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, on Wednesday informed about the fake universities list in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. The Ministry also announced the link where the complete list of fake universities is available state-wise.

The central government have issued letters to the Chief Secretaries, Education Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of the concerned States/UTs, requesting them to take suitable action against such self-styled fake universities/institutions and to register FIRs against these self-styled educational institutions which are operating in violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

Not only this, the Union government has also requested the Chief Secretaries of all state governments and UT Administrations to take legal action for the closure of these institutions and to take appropriate action against those involved in defrauding and cheating students by misrepresenting themselves as 'Universities', awarding degrees and using the world 'University' with their name.

State-wise list of fake universities listed by UGC