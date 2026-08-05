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UGC names 32 fake universities across India; here's the complete list

The UGC has exposed 32 fake universities operating across India. Yes, you read it right! Check out the complete list of these universities.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 07:50 PM IST

UGC names 32 fake universities across India; here's the complete list
UGC exposes 32 fake universities; Centre orders strict legal action nationwide. (AI-Generated)
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The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified 32 fake universities across the country, and the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to take strict legal action against such institutions. The Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, on Wednesday informed about the fake universities list in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. The Ministry also announced the link where the complete list of fake universities is available state-wise.

The central government have issued letters to the Chief Secretaries, Education Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of the concerned States/UTs, requesting them to take suitable action against such self-styled fake universities/institutions and to register FIRs against these self-styled educational institutions which are operating in violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

Not only this, the Union government has also requested the Chief Secretaries of all state governments and UT Administrations to take legal action for the closure of these institutions and to take appropriate action against those involved in defrauding and cheating students by misrepresenting themselves as 'Universities', awarding degrees and using the world 'University' with their name.

State-wise list of fake universities listed by UGC

Fake University Name State/UT
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIPPHS) State Government University Delhi
Commercial University Ltd Delhi
United Nations University Delhi
Vocational University Delhi
ADR-Centric Juridical University Delhi
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering Delhi
Vishwakarma Open University for Self-Employment Delhi
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) Delhi
World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU) Delhi
Institute of Management and Engineering Delhi
Mount Institute of Management and Technology Delhi
National Institute of Management Solution Delhi
St. John's University Kerala
International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM) Kerala
Raja Arabic University Maharashtra
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine West Bengal
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research West Bengal
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapeeth Uttar Pradesh
Mahamaya Technical University Uttar Pradesh
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open University Uttar Pradesh
Bharatiya Shiksha Parishad Uttar Pradesh
Sri Bodhi Academy of Higher Education Puducherry
Usha Latchumanan College of Education Puducherry
Christ New Testament Deemed University Andhra Pradesh
Bible Open University of India Andhra Pradesh
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine Arunachal Pradesh
Matrix and Art University Haryana
Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth Karnataka
Global Human Peace University Karnataka
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management Rajasthan
Daksh University (Vocational and Life Skill Education) Jharkhand
   

 

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