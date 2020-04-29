UGC issues guidelines for new academic calendar, recommends exams in July

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday issued a new academic calendar for universities amid the lockdown over coronavirus, recommending examinations in July in states where the situation has normalised.

The new 2020-21 academic session for freshers to begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August, the UGC said.

Educational institutions across the country have been closed since March 16 over the novel coronavirus outbreak. Exams and other educational activities have also been suspended due to the nationwide lockdown since March 25.

"Intermediate Semester Students will be graded based on the internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July," the UGC said in its new academic calendar.

Among its recommendations are the extension of six months be granted to MPhil, PhD students. Viva-voice be conducted through video conference, it has said.

"For terminal semester students exams will be held in the month of July. A COVID-19 cell will be constituted in every university which will be empowered to solve the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations," it said.

"The universities may conduct the practical examinations and Viva-Voce Examinations through Skype or other meeting apps, and in case of intermediate semesters, the practical examinations may be conducted during the ensuing semesters," it added.

"Universities may adopt alternative and simplified modes and methods of examinations to complete the process in shorter period of time. Universities may adopt efficient and innovative modes of examinations by reducing the time from 3 hours to 2 hours," it further said.