India

UGC identifies 20 fake universities, maximum in Delhi, check full list here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently identified 20 universities across the country as "fake" and lacking the authority to confer any degrees. These universities are not empowered to grant recognized degrees for further education or employment purposes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared 20 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree with Delhi having eight such institutions, the highest.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC secretary Manish Joshi said.

Below is the state-wise list of the identified fake universities according to the UGC secretary, Manish Joshi:

Delhi Fake Universities:

  • All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences
  • Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj
  • United Nations University
  • Vocational University
  • ADR-Centric Juridical University
  • Indian Institution of Science and Engineering
  • Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
  • Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Uttar Pradesh Fake Universities:

  • Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith
  • National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy
  • Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open university)
  • Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

Andhra Pradesh:

  • Christ New Testament Deemed University
  • Bible Open University of India

West Bengal:

  • Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
  • Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

Karnataka:

  • Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Kerala:

  • St. John's University

Maharashtra:

  • Raja Arabic University

Puducherry:

  • Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

 

