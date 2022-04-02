Ugadi 2022: Is Gudi Padwa similar to Ugadi? Know significance, puja time, date and muhurat

Ugadi is an important festival for people from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is the New Year according to the Hindu calendar. The first month of the year is called Chaitra and Ugadi is the first day of Chaitra. The festival is called Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra.

The festival is celebrated predominantly by people of Maharashtra, Marathi and Konkanis origin across the world. The day is also celebrated by people of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh who refer to the festival as Ugadi, also known as Yugadi. Sindhis celebrate the occasion as Cheti Chand. This year Ugadi and Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 2.

What is Ugadi?

Ugadi, also known as Kannada and Telugu New Year, is celebrated primarily by the Hindus of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Maharashtra on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra.

The day is observed by drawing colourful patterns on the floor (Rangoli), hanging mango leaf decorations on doors, buying and giving gifts, and preparing and sharing a special dish called 'pachadi', which combines all flavours - sweet, sour, salty, bitter.

What is Gudi Padwa?

The word ‘Gudi’ means flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ means the first day of the phase of the moon. Gudi Padwa celebrates the crowning of Lord Ram after his return to Ayodhya along with Sita and Lakshman after completing exile of 14 years. The Gudi (flag) denotes Lord Ram’s victory over demon king Ravana. The Gudi is hoisted high, as a symbol of victory.

The day starts with devotees taking ritualistic bath which is followed by prayers. To mark the joyous occasion people decorate the entrance of their houses with torans of flowers/mango leaves and rangoli.

People made the Gudi flag by tying a silk scarf of red or yellow on top of a bamboo stick along with neem leaves and mango flowers. A Saakhar gaathi (sugar candy garland) is also hung with the Gudi. This ritual signifies the bittersweet experiences of life.

There is a Kalash made of silver, copper or bronze placed upside down on the bamboo stick which symbolises victory. Once the puja is done, the Gudi is hoisted outside the house.

Women drape their traditional Navari saree and the men wear Kurta with Dhoti or Pyjama. People prepare Srikhand and Puran Poli on this day.

Gudi Padwa 2022: Muhurat/timing/date

This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on 2 April, when the Marathi Shaka Samvata 1944 begins.

Pratipada Tithi starts at 11:53 am on 1 April

Pratipada Tithi ends at 11:58 am on 2 April