UFOs or lanterns? Viral video of mysterious lights will leave you scratching your head

The video is making buzz over social media and people are coming up with various theories about the lights.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 08:54 AM IST

Aliens, UFOs, extraterrestrial objects have always attracted astronauts as well as commoners. It may give you goosebumps, but social media is abuzz with a video that shows mysterious lights in the sky. The video has been recorded by William Guy at North Carolina's Outer Banks. 

The video has again triggered debates over UFOs and life beyond Earth. 

"Anybody tell me what that is?" William is heard saying in the video as the camera pans towards the mysterious lights. "We're in the middle of the ocean, on a ferry, nothing around. Look. Nothing around. No land, no nothing."

The video has been viewed over 6 lakh times since it was shared online. The video is making buzz over social media and people are coming up with various theories about the lights. 

In recent years, dozens of governments and defense intelligence agencies have officially released thousands of pages of UFO-related documents into the public domain but this is something that shocked many of us.  

Well, the existence of Earth and life has been the biggest mystery to the scientist all around the world. All new discoveries and findings are the keys of decoding this mystery and this viral video could be another key for the same. 

