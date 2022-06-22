Maharashtra political crisis: Amid rumours of resignation, CM Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

NCP president Sharad Pawar calls Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening amid the ongoing political crisis in the state after Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion.

Pawar's daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule and party minister Jitendra Awhad accompanied him to the meeting at 'varsha', Uddhav Thackeray's residence in south Mumbai. The details of the discussion are still unknown.

The meeting took place after Thackeray's live webcast, in which he offered to quit as Maharashtra chief minister and extended an olive branch to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, saying he will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Kamal Nath also spoke to Thackeray over the phone.

The rebellion by Shinde, who has claimed the support of 46 MLAs, has pushed the two-and-a-half-year-old Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to the brink. The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, Shinde and other rebel MLAs were flown to Guwahati in Assam from Surat, where they were camping since early Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

