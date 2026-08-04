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Udhayanidhi Stalin breaks silence after release, says he was 'treated like a terrorist' in Trisha Krishnan remark case

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a fresh attack on the Vijay-led TVK government after his release in the Trisha Krishnan remark case, claiming he was 'treated like a terrorist'.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 11:01 PM IST

Udhayanidhi Stalin breaks silence after release, says he was 'treated like a terrorist' in Trisha Krishnan remark case
Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained by police in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks on actress Trisha Krishnan. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with his remarks on actress Trisha Krishnan, launched a sharp attack on the Vijay-led TVK government after his release later in the evening, claiming that he was treated 'like a terrorist' and and transporting him by road all the way to Thanjavur. He also accused it of suppressing democratic rights. Stalin was reportedly questioned by the Sengipatti Police Station for nearly one-and-a-half hours in Thanjavur.

Denying that he made any objectionable comment about the actress, Stalin claimed that his remarks were in the context of demanding the release of Cauvery water for farmers. Addressing a press conference after his release, Stalin said, ''The government is using a diversionary tactic. They have claimed I said something that I never said. I did not speak with any wrong intentions. I had no intention of speaking about women in a derogatory manner. I did not mean to demean women. I don't have that intention in my mind. I have a wife, a daughter, and a sister. All women in Tamil Nadu are like my mothers and sisters. I will not be intimidated by this false case.''

''Without hearing everything I said, some leaders claimed I had spoken wrongly. That has hurt me because I did not say anything wrong,'' he added.

Stalin released after Madras High Court order

The former Tamil Nadu Deputy CM was released by the Sengipatti Police after being questioned in connection with the case, following the Madras High Court order. The court's order came after Stalin was taken into custody over his comments made during a speech on the Cauvery water dispute while criticising the TVK chief.

Complaints were registered by TVK leaders against Stalin, who alleged that remarks from the DMK leader alluded to actor Trisha and outraged the modesty of a woman.

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