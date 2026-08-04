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Udhayanidhi Stalin released hours after arrest in Trisha remark case; What the Madras High Court said

Udhayanidhi was arrested from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, before his anticipatory bail plea could be heard. An FIR was registered over his public address at a Cauvery protest meeting yesterday.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

Udhayanidhi Stalin released hours after arrest in Trisha remark case; What the Madras High Court said
Udhayanidhi Stalin released hours after arrest in Trisha remark case; What the Madras High Court said (Source: X/ANI)
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DMK MLA and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was released from police custody hours after his arrest over his alleged 'double meaning' remark linked to popular actor Trisha. The Madras High Court had ordered Stalin Jr to cooperate with the investigation whenever required as it directed Tamil Nadu police to release him. 

Udhayanidhi Stalin released 

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan recorded the Advocate General's assurance that Udhayanidhi would only be interrogated and then released, while directing him to cooperate with the investigation. Appearing for the State, the Advocate General submitted that Udhayanidhi had already been arrested and would be released on station bail after questioning.  We do not intend to remand Udhayanidhi Stalin. He will be released on station bail after inquiry," Vijay Narayan told the High Court, adding that the arrest had been made "in the interest of women. The High Court did not examine the merits of the case after the State clarified that no remand was being sought.

The case has been registered against Udayanidhi by the Thanjavur police for offences under Sections 196 [promoting enmity between different groups], 192 [Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot], 352 [Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace], 79 [Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman], 296(b) [obscene act and songs], 61 [criminal conspiracy] and 351(2) [criminal intimidation] of the BNS along with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Section 67 of the IT Act.  

Udhayanidhi was arrested from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, before his anticipatory bail plea could be heard. An FIR was registered over his public address at a Cauvery protest meeting yesterday.

What was the controversy?

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi, while addressing a gathering during the Cauvery protest, was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." He allegedly responded, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to Cauvery water.

Udhayanidhi's remark, which was perceived as a double-entendre, drew stark criticism from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party members and other political parties in the State. Speaking to reporters after being taken into custody, Udhayanidhi denied making any derogatory remarks and alleged that a "fake narrative" had been created by circulating edited clips of his speech."They have propagated fake news by using 'Cut, Copy, Paste' to claim I said something I never said. I am not the kind of person to be intimidated by all this. I will face it legally," he said, describing the police action against him as a "comedy." In his plea, Udhayanidhi argued that he had not made any derogatory or indecent statements against any person and did not use any word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of any woman. 

 

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