Udhampur Lok Sabha Results 2019 J&K: BJP's Jitendra Singh defeats Cong's Vikramaditya Singh by 357252 votes

BJP's Dr Jitendra Singh defeats Cong's V Singh by a margin of 357252 votes.

Udhampur Lok Sabha Results 2019

BJP's Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last prince Karan Singh.

BJP: Dr. Jitendra Singh (724,311 Votes, 61% Votes)

INC: Vikramaditya Singh (367,059 Votes, 31% Votes)

JKNPP: Harsh Dev Singh (24,319 Votes, 2% Votes)

DSSP: Lal Singh (19,049 Votes, 2% Votes)

BSP: Tilak Raj Bhagat (16,601 Votes, 1% Votes)

NOTA: Nota (7,568 Votes, 1% Votes)

IND: Firdous Ahmed Bawani (5,543 Votes, 0% Votes)

IND: Garib Singh (4,984 Votes, 0% Votes)

Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was in for a tough fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Udhampur, which went to polls on 18th April. To stop BJP's domination, the major opposition parties had put up a joint candidate Vikramaditya Singh. Vikramaditya, grandson of Raja Hari Singh contested from Congress ticket with National Conference backing. Also, PDP decided not to field any candidate to avoid a split in 'secular votes'.

PM Modi while campaigning for Jitendra Singh accused the Muftis and Abdullahs of ruining J&K. He said that BJP was committed to bringing back the Kashmiri Pandits and also is looking to resettle refugees who have come from West Pakistan. In total, 12 candidates were in fray including Panthers' Party nominee Harsh Dev and Lal Singh of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan.

In 2014, Jitendra Singh defeated Congress heavyweight Ghulam Nabi Azad by around 61 thousand votes. Jitendra Singh got 46.76% of the total votes polled and the Union Minister will have to maintain this vote share to win against the joint opposition candidate. Historically Udhampur has been a Congress bastion but BJP has won in 4 out of last 6 Lok Sabha polls in this seat. JKNPP's Bhim Singh won in 1988 bypoll.

The Udhampur parliamentary constituency is spread over 17 Assembly segments in six districts -- Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua.

According to the figures provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Shailendra Kumar, there are 16,85,779 registered voters in Udhampur, including 8,76,319 men, 7,89,105 women, 20,312 service voters (20,052 men and 260 women) and 43 transgender electors.The Election Commission (EC) has set up 2,710 polling stations across the constituency.

With agency input