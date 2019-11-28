Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as Maha CM today; PM Modi, Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi among invitees

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi are among a host of leaders invited for the ceremony which will see the first member of the Thackeray family join any government.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray's Aaditya became the first member of the three generations of Thackerays, starting with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, to join the electoral politics.

Uddhav, 59, will be the third leader from the Shiv Sena after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena chief was on Tuesday elected as the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' by the MLAs of his party, NCP and the Congress.

While it is not clear who are the other leaders taking oath as ministers at the ceremony, NCP leader Praful Patel said one or two MLAs from each party may be sworn-in on Thursday.

Patel also clarified that there will be one deputy chief minister from the NCP while the assembly speaker's post will go to the Congress as part of the power-sharing agreement of Sena-NCP-Congress combine.

Chief Ministers of All Congress-ruled states, DMK chief MK Stalin, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal have also been invited to the ceremony.

While Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Madhya Pradesh counter Kamal Nath accepted the invitation, Kejriwal has expressed inability to attend the ceremony due to personal engagement.

Other leaders are yet to confirm.

While Sonia Gandhi has also not confirmed whether she will attend the ceremony, reports said she is unlikely to fly to Mumbai for the same. Aaditya Thackeray had specially flew in from Mumbai late Wednesday evening to invite her Dr Singh.

"We met Sonia Gandhi ji and Dr Manmohan Singh ji as their guidance and blessings are necessary," Thackeray jr said after meeting the two leaders.

Uddhav Thackeray also spoke Prime Minister Modi over the phone and invited him to the ceremony. This was in addition to an invitation letter which was sent to Modi.

Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have also been invited to the swearing-in ceremony, Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut said.

Earlier on Tuesday, after being elected as the leader of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine, named 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', Thackeray had thanked Sonia Gandhi for placing her "trust" in him.

"I want to thank Sonia ji also. Parties with different ideologies have come together. We are giving a new direction to the country by keeping faith in each other. Those who were friends for 30 years did not trust us. But those against whom we fought for 30 years have trusted me," Thackeray had said at the meeting of the MLAs of the three parties.

Last month one has been tumultuous in Maharashtra's politics which included 13 days of President's rule and a three-day government of BJP's Devendra Fadanvis.

Fadanvis government, formed after NCP's Ajit Pawar offered his support to the BJP on November 23, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, after both leaders resigned as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively.

Ajit Pawar, who was the legislative party leader of the NCP, broke ranks with the party and promised support to the BJP but resigned on Tuesday after the Supreme Court directed that the floor test be held on Wednesday. Soon after the SC verdict, Fadnavis also resigned as chief minister, bringing an end to his 80-hour tenure.

Later in the evening, Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs met at a Mumbai hotel and elected Uddhav Thackeray as their leader. They then staked claim to form the government.