Uddhav Thackeray to step down as Maharashtra CM? BJP leader Chandrakant Patil makes BIG claim

In a significant development, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wendesday (December 22) said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should step down from his posotion and give the charge to someone else till he gets well. Patil added that CM Tahckeray's absence during the winter session of the state legislature is "inappropriate".

Patil made the statements while talking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhawan.

"If the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unable to attend the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature then he should designate someone to carry out the business. It is in appropriate that the Chief Minister remains absent from the legislature proceedings. We will not accept complete absence of the Chief Minister from the session,” Patil said.

The senior BJP leader said that CM Thackeray should give charge to someone else from the Shiv Sena or his family.

"He [CM] doesn't trust the Congress and NCP since they may not leave the post. State Minister and his son Aaditya Thackeray can be given the charge." The BJP State chief also said they would raise the issue of alleged malpractices in the recruitment process for various departments. Several senior government officers and retired officials have been already arrested. We will definitely raise the issue during the session. We will demand a CBI inquiry because even the police recruitment procedure that took place a couple of years back is also under scanner,” he said.

However, a State Minister rejected Patil's claim and said that CM Thackerya is in good health and he should not hand over the charge to anyone else.

It is to be noted that 61-year-old CM Thackeray is recuperating from a cervical spine surgery. He was hospitalised around three weeks ago. Itmay be recalled that CM Thackeray attended a cabinet meeting and a tea party for MLAs before the start of the winter session via video conferencing.