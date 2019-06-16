Uddhav Thackeray, son Aditya arrive in Ayodhya

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray arrived here on Sunday to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine.

Eighteen Shiv Sena MPs had reached the city yesterday evening.

The father-son duo was welcomed by Union Minister Arvind Sawant and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

The Sena chief will hold a press conference later. He had visited Ayodhya in November last year and asked the central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple.

He had said that his party will extend support if an ordinance is brought for the purpose.