Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Stop begging for votes using my father’s photos’: Uddhav Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde faction

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Eknath Shinde government in the midst of the fight for Shiv Sena symbol.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

‘Stop begging for votes using my father’s photos’: Uddhav Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde faction
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has once again hit out at current CM Eknath Shinde and the rebel Shiv Sena faction in the midst of the power tussle between the two. Now, Thackeray has slammed Shinde for using his father’s photos to “beg for votes”.

In a sensational interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Uddhav Thackeray alleged that Eknath Shinde staged a rebellion to bring him down even when he was unwell as he recovered from his surgery, and could barely move.

Terming the rebel Shiv Sena leaders as “traitors” in the Saamana interview, Thackeray compared them to “rotten leaves” that fall off the trees to make way for new leaves. This comes just as Shinde and Thackeray battle over the symbol of the ruling party in Maharashtra.

In the interview, the former Maharashtra CM said, “My government is gone, the Chief Minister's post is gone, I have no regrets. But my own people turned out to be traitors. They were trying to pull down my government when I was recovering from my surgery.”

The power tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde began when the latter staged a rebellion that led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra and formed a new government in alliance with the BJP.

During the interview, Thackeray further said that Shinde has been “begging for votes” using the images of his father and founder of Shiv Sena, Balasaheb Thackeray. He said, “They have betrayed me, split the party. They should seek votes using their own fathers' images. Stop begging for votes, using the images of the father of Shiv Sena.”

He alleged that the Eknath Shinde faction was praying that he “remain unwell” as he recovered from his neck surgery, which left him temporarily unable to use his limbs. Targeting Shinde, the former party chief said, “I had trusted you to take care of the party, you broke that trust.”

READ | Rahul Gandhi detained during Congress protest against Sonia's ED questioning, says 'India a police state, Modi a king'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BREAKING: Ranveer Singh in legal trouble, FIR filed against actor under IT Act over nude photoshoot
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.