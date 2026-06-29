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Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over Shiv Sena (UBT) defections: 'They want to finish Maharashtra'

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Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over Shiv Sena (UBT) defections: 'They want to finish Maharashtra'

Thackeray used the platform to launch sharp attacks on the BJP. Referring to the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Thackeray said, "These people committed theft at the Ram temple. Looting is now happening at the Ram temple."

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 01:52 AM IST

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over Shiv Sena (UBT) defections: 'They want to finish Maharashtra'
Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: ANI).
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Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday addressed a public gathering in Dharashiv as part of his ongoing multi-district outreach campaign across Maharashtra, aimed at galvanising the party cadre after six of its Lok Sabha MPs deserted him. Thackeray used the platform to launch sharp attacks on the BJP. Referring to the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Thackeray said, "These people committed theft at the Ram temple. Looting is now happening at the Ram temple."

Thackeray also intensified his criticism over 'Operation Tiger' in Maharashtra, questioning the political developments and targeting those responsible for the split in the Shiv Sena. He said, "Why are they breaking the Shiv Sena? They want to finish Maharashtra, finish Shiv Sena, and finish Maharashtra Dharma." The former chief minister also raised concerns over industrial development in the state, alleging a shift in investment away from Maharashtra. "In the last ten years, has even one company come to Maharashtra? Everything goes to Gujarat, Gujarat," Thackeray said.

Drawing a comparison with the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, he added: "Balasaheb's Shiv Sena cannot be measured by the number of MLAs and MPs." The rally is being seen as part of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership's efforts to consolidate its organisational base and counter the political impact of the recent defections.

Uddhav Thackeray's remarks come at a time of crisis for his party. Recently, six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs -- Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar -- formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. The move has reduced the Thackeray-led party's strength in the Lok Sabha to three MPs and marked another major setback for Shiv Sena (UBT) after a split in the party in 2022.

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