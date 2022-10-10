Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray moves Delhi HC against EC order freezing Shiv Sena name, 'bow and arrow' symbol

Uddhav Thackeray (file photo)

Uddhav Thackeray has moved the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of the Election Commission order freezing Shiv Sena name, and election symbol amid a tussle between Eknath Shinde over which is the 'real' Sena, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, both the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena have formally submitted to the Election Commission their choice of three symbols and names each.

On Saturday, the EC had barred both Shiv Sena factions from using the party name and its election symbol in the November 3 Andheri East Assembly bypolls.

Sources in the poll panel confirmed that the alternative symbols and names have been submitted by both factions. The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party.

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the Commission asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

Thackeray had on Sunday asked the Commission to finalise one of three symbols- a trident, burning torch, and rising Sun- finalised by his camp and a name without delay ahead of the bypoll.

The Thackeray faction is contesting the bypolls. The BJP, an ally of Shinde group, has also decided to contest. As October 14 is the last date of filing nominations, the EC decision on the alternative symbols and names of the two factions is likely soon.

(With inputs from PTI)