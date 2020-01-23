Uddhav Thackeray meets Muslim delegation in Mumbai over CAA, NRC

The Muslim delegation met the CM at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office in south Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met a delegation of Muslim scholars and clergies to alleviate their anxiety over the proposed implementation of nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Raza Academy, an organisation of Indian Sufi Muslims, submitted a memorandum to Uddhav demanding a resolution be brought in the state assembly against the contentious citizenship law and the nationwide NRC.

However, Uddhav did not give any assurances regarding the matter.

Sayed Moinuddin Ashraf, President of Al Jamiatul Ashrafia, Islamic seminary of Sunni Muslim, said, "The CM told us that Mumbai belongs to every Indian, and like him, every citizen has equal rights over the city."

"Mumbai is home to everybody and people living here since generations cannot be removed," he added.

The Chief Minister also told the delegation to maintain law and order while organising protests against the CAA in Mumbai.

Amid widespread protests in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Kerala and Punjab passed a resolution in the state assembly against the CAA.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the controversial law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.