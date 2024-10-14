INDIA

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted to Reliance Hospital

Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief was admitted to Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Monday to undergo tests to identify blockages in his heart and arteries, with angiography likely to follow.

