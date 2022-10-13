Uddhav Thackeray faction writes to EC, alleges 'bias, favourtism'

Uddhav Thackeray (File)

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has alleged "bias, favoritism, and foul play" on part of the Election Commission. This came days after the poll body cleared a lit torch symbol for the Thackeray faction and the two swords and a shield symbol for the Eknath Shinde-led group.

The Election Commission had frozen the Shiv Sena's official bow-and-arrow symbol.

The letter, as per ANI, said, " Several communications and actions of the ECI (Election Commission of India) have given rise to a serious apprehension of bias in the mind of the respondent (Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray)".

It was written by the faction's advocate.

The poll symbols were allocated in view of the upcoming Andheri assembly bypolls. The elections were necessitated by the death of MLA Ramesh Latke.

The poll body also allowed the Eknath Shinde camp to use the Balasaheb Shiv Sena name.

Uddhav Thackeray had strongly objected to the use of the name when he was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Eknath Shinde was leading a rebellion of MLAs.

Thackeray has moved the Delhi High Court against the Election Commission's order to freeze the Shiv Sena name.

Shinde, an Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, had toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government and formed a government of his own in alliance with the BJP. He accuses Thackeray of disembarking from the path of Hindutva laid down by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, meanwhile, call the Shinde faction traitors.