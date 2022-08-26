Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uddhav Thackeray announces Shiv Sena's alliance with Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade

The development came as the Thackeray-led party is reeling under the impact of Eknath Shinde's rebellion and the loss of power in Maharashtra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

Uddhav Thackeray announces Shiv Sena's alliance with Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade
Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the party's alliance with the Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade.

The development came as the Thackeray-led party is reeling under the impact of Eknath Shinde's rebellion and the loss of power in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters here, Thackeray said the alliance with Sambhaji Brigade was ideological and forged to uphold the Constitution and also regional pride.

He slammed the BJP for not adhering to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) ideology and said the Sambhaji Brigade comprises people who fight for ideology.

Thackeray also denied the allegation that he had called Chief Minister Eknath Shinde "contract CM".

He will be touring the state around Dussehra and is currently focusing on building the organisation, the Sena chief said.

Over the last two months, he had been contacted by many parties which had ideological affinity with the Sena and even the ones which were its polar opposite, he said.

These parties wished to come together to save regional pride and regional parties, he said.

Sambhaji Brigade chief Manoj Akhare said the organisation had formed its political wing in 2016.

The two parties have decided to come together and appoint a coordination committee for seamless functioning, he said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Indian soldiers shake a leg with Pakistani soldiers to Sidhu Moosewala’s song at LoC
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.