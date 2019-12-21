Uddhav Thackeray announces loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh for Maharashtra farmers

Thackeray said the money will be deposited in the banks directly.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra on Saturday announced a loan waiver of up to Rs two lakh for farmers.

Speaking in Maharashtra Assembly, Chief Minister Thackeray who heads the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government said the money will be deposited in the banks directly.

Scheme to implemented from March 2020, he said,

"Crop loans outstanding till September 30, 2019, will be waived by my government. The upper ceiling for the amount is Rs two lakh. The scheme will be called Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme," the chief minister said.

The announcement was made by Thackeray in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the winter session.

He said that a special scheme will be offered to the farmers who repay their loans on time.

Unhappy with the announcement, the opposition BJP walked out of the assembly as it demanded complete waiver of farmers' loans.

Announcing another scheme, the Shiv Sena chief said that the Maharashtra government will provide a meal at Rs 10 to poor people under Shiv Bhojan Yojna.