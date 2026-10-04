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Uddhav, Raj Thackeray lead Virat Garjana Morcha against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray led Virat Garjana Morcha in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged SIR irregularities.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 04:17 PM IST

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray lead Virat Garjana Morcha against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai
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Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday led a joint protest march in Mumbai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the electoral process and demanding his resignation.

The morcha, dubbed the Virat Garjana Morcha (Grand Roar March), began from Metro Cinema in south Mumbai and proceeded towards the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. Leaders of the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) also participated in the protest.

The protesters demanded the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

'Gyanesh Kaka, don't loot the vote'

Taking a jibe at the Chief Election Commissioner, Raj Thackeray said, "Gyanesh Kaka, don't loot the vote."

He demanded the cancellation of the SIR exercise in Maharashtra and called for elections to be conducted using ballot papers instead of voting machines.

"Our demand is that the entire SIR conducted in Maharashtra should be cancelled. The law says that SIR is conducted if an emergency situation arises. Forty to sixty lakh voters were added during the Assembly elections, and power was captured through this. And now, through SIR, two crore people are being removed. Who are these two crore voters?" Raj Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray targets EC

Addressing the gathering, Uddhav Thackeray said the protest was aimed at challenging what he described as dictatorial rule and alleged large-scale deletions from electoral rolls.

"We are standing here today to overthrow the dictator. Across the country, the names of 13 crore people have been deleted from the electoral rolls. Voters have been excluded in Bengal and Tamil Nadu as well," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Invoking Adolf Hitler, he said, "Hitler was also a dictator like this, but ultimately, he had to shoot himself. A similar situation could arise in this country as well."

He further said, "We will not rest until he is brought out onto the streets and punished within the framework of the law."

Party flags were not allowed in the march. Participants were asked to carry only the national tricolour.

Speaking ahead of the protest, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "This protest is against the Hitler-rule prevailing in the country, hijacking elections, keeping the Election Commission and the Supreme Court in one's pocket."

The Thackeray cousins had announced the October 4 march last month.

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