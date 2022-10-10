Sena vs Sena: New names for warring factions; Team Thackeray gets flaming torch; Shinde to submit fresh list of symbols

Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray - File Photo

The Election Commission on Monday allotted the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and flaming torch symbol to the Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The poll body also allotted 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' as party name for the CM Eknath Shinde-led faction. It, however, asked the Shinde faction to submit a new list of symbols.

The Commission also rejected 'Trishul' (trident) and 'Gada' (mace) as election symbols claimed by the two factions of the Shiv Sena, citing their religious connotation. It also pointed out that the 'Rising Sun' election symbol sought by both factions was reserved for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is learnt to have taken a tough stand against the allocation of symbols with religious connotations to political parties. The rival factions of Shiv Sena had both claimed 'Trishul' and 'rising sun' as election symbols.

Hailing the Election Commission’s order, Bhaskar Jadhav of Thackeray faction said: “We are happy, consider this major victory.”

Earlier today, Uddhav moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the order of the Election Commission to freeze the party's bow and arrow symbol. The petition, filed by Thackeray, has challenged ECI's October 8 order, contending it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties and giving them an opportunity to lead evidence.

The Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday submitted three symbols- a trident, burning torch, and rising Sun- to the Election Commission and as many alternative names for the party to finalise one of them in view of the November 3 Andheri (East) bypoll.

A day earlier, the commission froze Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol and barred the groups led by Thackeray and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde from using the party name for the next month's byelection. The EC also asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

The EC's interim order on Saturday came on the Shinde faction's request seeking it be allocated the symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll is approaching.

The rival factions had approached the Election Commission after the split in the Shiv Sena ranks in June this year, with both sides claiming to be the 'real Shiv Sena'.

The bypoll to Andheri East Assembly seat in suburban Mumbai has been necessitated due to the death of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

The Congress and the NCP have decided to support Ramesh Latke's wife Rujuta Latke, the candidate of the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, their coalition partner in the MVA. The BJP, an ally of the Shinde faction, has decided to field Murji Patel, a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.