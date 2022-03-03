UDAY Express to re-run between Coimbatore-Bengaluru from March 31, key features

The Southern Zone of the Indian Railways is all set to reintroduce the UDAY (Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri) Express between Coimbatore and Bengaluru from March 31. The advanced reservations for the Uday Express trains have begun since February 24.

The UDAY Express will run between Coimbatore and Bengaluru, six days a week, except Wednesdays. These trains are equipped with a host of new features such as an infotainment system, Wi-Fi, a GPS-based passenger information system, an exclusive dining area for passengers, and food vending machines.

Train No 22666 Coimbatore Jn - KSR Bengaluru Uday Express will leave Coimbatore Jn at 05.45 hrs on March 31, 2022 and reach KSR Bengaluru at 12.40 hrs the same day, Indian Railways timetable suggested.

Read | New double-decker AC train on Delhi-Lucknow route from July

UDAY Express train features

Double Decker Express trains are among the premium quality trains in India. At present, there are 10 Double Decker Express trains in the country.

It will have 7 air-conditioned double-decker coaches, 2-second class chair cars, 1-second class cum luggage/brake and 1 luggage brake and generator car.

For passenger convenience, it will be fully equipped with new features including infotainment system, GPS-based passenger information system, Wi-Fi facility.

The Uday Express trains will also have food vending machines and an exclusive dining area for passengers.

Train No 22665 KSR Bengaluru-Coimbatore Jn Uday Express (except on Wednesdays) will have an additional stoppage at Coimbatore North.