Uday Bhanu Chib appointed Indian Youth Congress Chief, succeeds Srinivas BV

Uday Bhanu Chib was serving as the general secretary of IYC and is a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 06:28 PM IST

Uday Bhanu Chib appointed Indian Youth Congress Chief, succeeds Srinivas BV
The Congress on Sunday appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), replacing Srinivas B V.

Srinivas B V had held the post for over five years and his tenure was seen as an eventful one for IYC with his relief work during the Covid pandemic being a major talking point in the media.

Chib was serving as the general secretary of IYC and is a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Srinivas B V, it added.

On Friday, Chib had posted a picture with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and wrote, "A memorable meet with my leader @RahulGandhi ji! Your struggle and perseverance for social justice is an inspiration to all of us."

Chib hails from Paloura, Jammu, and is the son of Congress leader Hari Singh Chib.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

