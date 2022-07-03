Udaipur tailor murder accused attacked outside jaipur court, clothes ripped

Image Credit: Twitter/ANI

A group of lawyers attacked the four accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case on Saturday, kicking and slapping them and hurling abuses as they were being led to a prisoner vehicle following their appearance in court.

One of the four accused's clothes were also ripped, and the agitated lawyers chanted anti-Pakistani slogans and demanded the death penalty for them.

The four individuals — the main accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, as well as two others, Mohsin and Asif — were produced in a special court amid tight security arrangements. The court ordered the four to be held in police custody until July 12.

Although there was heavy security on the premises, as the accused were being led out of the courtroom, a group of lawyers attacked them before police officers managed to hustle them into a waiting prisoner transport vehicle.

#WATCH | Udaipur murder incident: Accused attacked by an angry crowd of people while being escorted by police outside the premises of NIA court in Jaipur



All the four accused were sent to 10-day remand to NIA by the NIA court, today pic.twitter.com/1TRWRWO53Z — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 2, 2022

The lawyers shouted slogans such as “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi Do (hang the murderers of Kanhaiya)”.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, was hacked to death on Tuesday by Akhtari and Ghouse, who claimed in a video posted online that they were retaliating for an insult to Islam.

State police arrested Akhtari and Ghouse on the day of the incident, while Mohsin and Asif were arrested two days later. The latter two have been accused of being involved in the conspiracy and conducting a reconnaissance of Kanhaiya Lal's tailoring shop.

Days before his killing, Kanhaiya Lal had told the local police that he had received threats over a social media post shared from his account, apparently "supporting" suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The anti-terror probe agency is also investigating the killing of a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati after it emerged it might be linked to his social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma.