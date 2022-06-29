‘Muslims won’t let Talibanisation mindset surface in India’: Ajmer Dargah chief on Udaipur tailor’s murder

Photo - PTI

In a horrific incident, a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal Sahu was brutally murdered by two Muslim men in a busy market area in Udaipur, Rajasthan, surrounding the Nupur Sharma controversy. Since the killing, many Muslim bodies have spoken out against the heinous crime.

Now, Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Tuesday said that the murder of the tailor in Udaipur was an “act against humanity” and Muslims would never promote such crimes and acts against anyone. Khan further said that Islam propagates peace, not violence.

Videos of the vicious murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu in Udaipur were doing rounds on social media, where two men could be seen with sharpened weapons, hacking the tailor to death in his own shop. Meanwhile, the Ajmer Shrine Deewan said that Muslims of India will never allow a Talibanisation mindset to surface in the country.

"No religion promotes violence against humanity. Especially, in the religion of Islam, all the teachings act as sources of peace," Khan said in a statement. "In the gruesome video that surfaced on the internet, some non-ethical minds committed a brutal attack on a poor man which is received as a punishable sin in the Islamic world," he said, as per PTI reports.

Slamming the people who murdered the tailor in Udaipur, Khan said that the accused were a part of certain radical groups that find a solution only via the path of violence.

"I strongly discourage this act and plead with the government to take strict action against them. Muslims of India will never allow Talibanisation mindset to surface in our motherland," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu was murdered by two Muslim men on Tuesday evening in the middle of a busy market in Udaipur, sparking a wave of outrage against the Rajasthan authorities and government. The accused had murdered Sahu over a Facebook post he had made supporting former BJP leader Nupur Sharma after she had made controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Udaipur tailor murder: Man had asked for police protection, filed FIR against threats 5 days before death