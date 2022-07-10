NIA arrests 7th man in connection with Udaipur tailor's murder

Photo: PTI

Man identified as Farhad Mohammad Shiekh was arrested on Saturday evening by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur last month, said a spokesperson on Sunday.

He was a "close criminal associate" of Riaz Akhtari, one of the two main accused, and took an active part in the conspiracy to kill the tailor, the spokesperson said.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28.

The gruesome attack by Riaz Akhtari on the tailor was recorded on a phone by Ghouse Mohammad, and the video was posted online. They said in a video later that they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam.

The duo were arrested within hours of the killing. Four more persons were arrested subsequently.

(With inputs from PTI)

