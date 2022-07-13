Udaipur murder case: NIA gets remand of 3 accused, 4 sent to jail

(Image Source: IANS)

In the Udaipur tailor murder case, the court hearing the matter has again handed over the remand of three accused including Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad to the NIA. While the remaining 4 accused have been sent to jail. The NIA produced all the seven accused in the special CBI court on Tuesday after the remand period of the seven arrested got over.

The NIA had sought the remand of Farhad Mohammad Sheikh alias Babla along with both the main accused Mohammad Ghaus and Riyaz Attari in the court. NIA said in the court that the matter is yet to be investigated on many angles and further interrogation of these three accused was necessary.

The plea was accepted by the court and remand has been granted to the NIA till July 16. The remand for the remaining 4 was not sought by the NIA as interrogation of these accused has been completed. The court has ordered to send Mohsin Khan alias Bhai, Asif Hussain, Mohammad Mohsin and Wasim Ali to judicial custody.

The arrest of these four accused was done after interrogation of both the main accused. All of them are accused of being involved in the conspiracy. Tailor Kanhaiyalal Sahu, who posted in support of the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, was brutally murdered at his shop on June 28.

After carrying out the incident, both the accused Mohammad Ghaus and Riyaz Attari had also made the video of the murder viral on social media. The incident had sparked outrage across the country.