Udaipur: Schools, colleges shut, internet suspended amid communal tension after student stabbed in school

In response to rising communal tensions in Udaipur, Rajasthan, following a stabbing incident, District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Poswal has announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the area, effective immediately and until further notice. The directive, issued on Friday, applies to all government and private institutions from Class 1 through 12, as well as colleges. The District Magistrate emphasised that strict action will be taken against any institutions that do not adhere to the order.

This decision is part of a broader effort by the District Administration to maintain public safety. In addition to closing educational institutions, Section 144 has been imposed in Udaipur, and internet services have been suspended for 24 hours, from 10 PM on August 16 to 10 PM on August 17. These measures follow a stabbing incident involving two students at a government school in the Madhuban area, which has heightened communal tensions in the city.

The incident, which occurred at a government-run school, involved a Class 10 student who was stabbed by a fellow student. The accused has since been detained by the police. The situation escalated when members of several Hindu right-wing groups gathered in the Madhuban area, leading to the torching of three cars in a garage and incidents of stone pelting.

District Collector Arvind Poswal commented on the incident, saying, "This incident took place in the early hours today. We received information about a fight between two students, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife." The District Administration continues to monitor the situation closely to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of residents.