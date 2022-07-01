Udaipur murder: Why was Kanhaiya Lal arrested? What FIR against Kanhaiya Lal said?

Udaipur beheading: The two men arrested for Kanhaiya Lal Teli's murder (File)

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was brutally murdered by two men who disguised themselves as customers. The murder came days after Kanhaiya Lal's Facebook post in support of the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma triggered a massive row. The Udaipur tailor was arrested over the post and was out on bail. Before his murder, he had sought protection from the police and wrote that surveillance was being done on him and his photo went viral on WhatsApp group. Why was Kanhaiya Lal arrested? What did the FIR against Kanhaiya Lal say? Who filed the complaint against the tailor?

The complaint against Kanhaiya Lal was filed by a local Muslim tailor on June 11. The FIR against him alleged that he had posted an indecent comment on the character of Prophet Mohammad leading to anger in the Muslim society. "Legal action should be taken against the said culprit for his inflammatory post," the complainant said.

The Muslim tailor's shop is located near Kanhaiya's shop.

A police officer told the news agency that two constables had been deployed in the area but since Lal didn't open his shop for some days, they got relaxed. Kanhaiya Lal had opened his shop on the weekend and was murdered on Tuesday. The two assailants hacked him with a cleaver. They later said in a viral video they avenged an insult to Islam. They also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The anti-terror National Investigation Agency is probing the case. On Thursday, they said they suspect more than two people were involved the crime.

Why was Kanhaiya Lal murdered?

Kanhaiya Lal's son said his father had shared a Facebook in support of Nupur Sharma, who had made an objectionable remark against the Prophet during a television debate. His son Yash told the agency that his father was a good man and never had any altercation with anyone.

Meanwhile, his wife Yashoda blamed the police for the murder.

"Had the police helped us he would have been alive," she said. "He had to reopen the shop because we were running out of savings. My husband was friends with everyone, including the Muslim tailor, so somewhere in his mind he was not that worried."

With inputs from Reuters