Udaipur murder: Who was Kanhaiya Lal? Why was Kanhaiya Lal killed?

Who was Kanhaiya Lal, who killed Kanhaiya Lal?

Udaipur: In a shocking incident, two men with a cleaver nearly beheaded a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur district. After the murder, the attackers posted videos on social media saying they had committed the grisly crime to avenge an insult to Islam. The crime has sent out shockwaves across the country. The BJP has blamed the Rajasthan government's "policy of appeasement" for the murder. The Congress-led Rajasthan administration swung into action immediately after the incident, to ward off fears of large-scale communal violence. They issued prohibitory orders against assembling for a month and suspended mobile internet for 24 hours. They also clamped a curfew in Udaipur. The victim has been identified as Kanhaiya Lal. Two accused -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- have been arrested for the crime. Meanwhile, Kanhaiya Lal's wife has sought death sentence for the murderers.

Who was Kanhaiya Lal, why was he killed?

Kanhaiya Lal was a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur. He was recently arrested by the local police for allegedly posting an objectionable comment in support of the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who had been booked for making an objectionable remark against Prophet Muhammad. On June 15, Lal, out on bail, had told the police he was receiving threat calls. According to the news agency PTI, the local police mediated between the two parties and settled the matter. An assistant sub inspector has been suspended for negligence.

On Tuesday, two attackers entered Kanhaiya Lal's shop in Dhan Mandi on the pretext of getting clothes stitched. A video released by the assailants showed the tailor taking measurements. Akhtari allegedly attacked the unsuspecting tailor with the cleaver whereas the other man shot the murder. The men later fled the scene of the crime and uploaded the clip on social media.

In another video they threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Akhtari made indirect references to Nupur Sharma as well.

In another video, Akhtari had asked members of the minority community to continue mounting similar attacks.

Akhtari reportedly works at a local mosque and the other runs a grocery shop.

The Central government has sent a team from the anti-terror National Investigation Agency to investigate the murder. The Rajasthan police have also announced a special investigation team.

The murder triggered tension in the area, with local shopkeepers shutting their establishments and a mob setting afire two motorcycles. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people of the state to not share the videos.

"The guilty will not be spared. The entire police team is working on it with full alertness. I can imagine the anger which is there among people due to the murder. We are taking action accordingly," he told reporters in Jodhpur.

He also demanded that the Prime Minister address the people of the country.

"It is more impactful if the prime minister speaks. I believe that the prime minister should address the country on this occasion and should make an appeal that we will not tolerate violence at any cost. What is the problem in saying so?" he said.

BJP state chief Satish Poonia blamed the Congress's 'appeasement policy' for the murder.

"The situation in Rajasthan is such that Hindus are being attacked and murdered at many places. It is because of the politics of appeasement of CM Ashok Gehlot," Poonia claimed.

