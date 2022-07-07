Udaipur Murder: ‘2611’ motorcycle used by killers caught on camera, welder helped duo flee city - Watch video

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad - the main accused in Kanhaiya Lal murder case

Days after the arrest of Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, the main accused in the gruesome murder of a tailor in Udaipur, a video has emerged which shows how a welder assisted the perpetrators in their attempt to flee to Ajmer.

The video shows a man riding the bike with the number ‘2611’ (referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack) who was caught in the CCTV camera of a petrol pump where he had gone to get fuel. The same motorcycle was used by the duo in trying to flee the city when they were arrested by the police in Rajsamand.

According to Zee News sources, after murdering Kanhaiya Lal at the latter’s shop in Dham Mandi area, Riaz and Ghouse went to Amjad’s shop in Amberi area where they changed their blood-soaked clothes.

While they were changing clothes, Amjad sent one of his aides to get the motorcycle fuelled for Rs 600. The man took the motorcycle at a nearby petrol pump where he was caught on CCTV footage.

The NIA is also believed to have obtained the CCTV footage from the petrol pump, according to Zee News sources, who added that the welder’s shop has been closed since June 28 when Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death by Riaz and Ghouse. Amjad and his associate are on a run and police are trying to nab them.

Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by the duo in broad daylight at his shop on June 28 for allegedly supporting BJP’s now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who remarks on Prophet Mohammed have led to nationwide condemnation and protests.

The attackers not only hacked the tailor to death, but also recorded the dastardly act on camera. In a separate video posted later, the two boasted about the killing, saying they had avenged an insult to Islam. The two went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video.

Akhtari and Ghouse were arrested by the state police on the day of the incident while two others — Mohsin and Asif — were nabbed two days later. The latter two have been accused of being involved in the conspiracy and carrying out a recce of Kanhaiya Lal's tailoring shop.