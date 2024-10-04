Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

Meet man, who signed his IAS father's resignation orders post-retirement, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Impressive educational qualification of Aishwarya Rai

Impressive educational qualification of Aishwarya Rai

5 images of deep space captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 images of deep space captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

AI imagines Marvel superheroes celebrating Durga Puja 2024 in Kolkata

AI imagines Marvel superheroes celebrating Durga Puja 2024 in Kolkata

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share pics of twin daughters for first time on Navratri 2024

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share pics of twin daughters for first time on Navratri 2024

HomeIndia

India

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

An over 100-member team from the forest department, police, and the army has surrounded a 20km area spanning two villages — Kelvon Ka Kheda and Rathod Ka Guda — near Udaipur City, where the last two attacks happened.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 07:52 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut
Representative Image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A leopard on the loose has killed at least seven people in Rajasthan’s Udaipur over the past fortnight, striking fear across 20 villages with people confining themselves to houses and schools shutting down.

An over 100-member team from the forest department, police, and the army has surrounded a 20km area spanning two villages — Kelvon Ka Kheda and Rathod Ka Guda — near Udaipur City, where the last two attacks happened, deputy superintendent of police Gajendra Singh said.

District forest officer Ajay Chittora said the pattern of the attacks indicated they were all inflicted by the same leopard.

Gogunda station house officer Shaitan Singh Nathawat said villagers had confined themselves to their homes and when they do go out, they carry sticks.

The forest department had on Tuesday issued permission to shoot down the animal. Search teams have been firing crackers and playing drums to draw the big cat out. A trap has been set near a rainwater drain in Kelvon Ki Dhani where the leopard’s pug marks were seen.

Locals say leopards never attacked humans before, but the pattern seems to have broken with repeated skirmishes.

“We are avoiding going to collect fodder for the cattle,” villager Bhagwati Lal said. Schools in Rathod Ka Guda have been closed in view of children’s safety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Navratri 2024 Day 1: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, significance and other details

Navratri 2024 Day 1: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, significance and other details

Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar's masterstroke investments; here's how much they are valued

Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar's masterstroke investments; here's how much they are valued

This Sunny Deol film was delayed for many years, was remake of Tamil film, Dharmendra tried to bribe director because..

This Sunny Deol film was delayed for many years, was remake of Tamil film, Dharmendra tried to bribe director because..

This parking spot costs over Rs 40000000, it is located in…

This parking spot costs over Rs 40000000, it is located in…

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix film fails to beat part 1's opening day haul, earns just...

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix film fails to beat part 1's opening day haul, earns just...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement