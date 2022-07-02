Udaipur killing: Pic of accused with BJP leader goes viral, party denies connect

Picture Credit: IANS

A major controversy has erupted after a picture of Udaipur murder accused Riyaz Attari with leader of the opposition Gulabchand Kataria went viral on social media.

The picture is reportedly from a 2018 event.

Also, an old post of a worker associated with BJP Minority Morcha surfaced in which he has described Riyaz as a BJP worker.

However, BJP in Rajasthan on Saturday denied the allegation and said that the Udaipur accused has never been a member of the party.

M. Sadiq Khan, Rajasthan BJP Minority Morcha state president said, "BJP is world`s largest party and hence anybody can come and click pictures with our leaders. But this doesn`t mean that he has been our party member. The accused has never been a member of our party. The state government due to its failure, wants to hold someone responsible. I request the Chief Minister to leave his post," he said.