Udaipur tailor beheading: NIA to present all 7 accused in court today, details here

In the Udaipur murder case of tailor Kanhaiyalal Sahu, the 7 accused will be presented in the special NIA court in Jaipur today. All the accused were remanded by the court till July 12. After the remand period is over, now on Tuesday, the NIA will again present all these seven accused in the court. These seven accused also include the two main accused who brutally murdered Kanhaiyalal Sahu.

After the Udaipur murder case, both the main accused Mohammad Ghaus and Riyaz Attari were first arrested by the Rajasthan Police. After the case was handed over to the NIA, they first arrested Asif and then Mohsin. After getting information from other accused, the NIA had arrested Mohammad Mohsin and Wasim Ali.

Last Sunday, the seventh accused Farhad Mohammad Sheikh alias Babla was arrested by the NIA. It is expected that many more arrests can be made in the case after information received from the 7 accused arrested.

What is the case?

Tailor Kanhaiyalal Sahu was beheaded at his shop on June 28 over his social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. After carrying out the incident, both the accused Mohammad Ghaus and Riyaz Attari posted an online video. The video of the murder went viral on social media. The incident caused outrage across the country.

However, only a few hours after the incident, the police arrested both the main accused. But in protest against the incident, various social organisations took out silent processions in different cities of Rajasthan. It took about a week for life to return to normal in Udaipur city.

At the same time, night curfew continues in Udaipur. NIA is probing every aspect of this case in depth. The strings of this incident have now started connecting with Ajmer as well. NIA is eyeing the people suspected in this case.