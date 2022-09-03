Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Udaipur cook arrested for instructing students to throw food served by Dalit girls

Lal Ram, cook, told the kids who were eating the food to throw it away because it had been served by Dalits.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

Udaipur cook arrested for instructing students to throw food served by Dalit girls
Udaipur cook arrested for instructing students to throw food served by Dalit girls | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Representational image)

According to authorities, a cook was detained for allegedly discriminating against two Dalit girls at a government school in the state's Udaipur district. At a government upper primary school in the Barodi district on Friday, the Dalit girls reportedly served a midday lunch prepared by Lala Ram Gurjar.

READ | Nora Fatehi questioned by Delhi EoW in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

According to the police, Lal Ram was objected to this and told the kids who were eating the food to throw it away because it had been served by Dalits. Following the teacher's instructions, the students threw the lunch.
The victims' families were informed of the occurrence by the victim girls, who then went to the school with some of their relatives to demand that the man be punished.

According to the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a case was filed at the Gogunda Police Station against the cook. "Since the situation was confirmed, quick action was taken. Students threw food because Dalit girls were serving it. The cook used to get the food served by the students of his choice, who are from upper castes, but yesterday, a teacher asked the Dalit girls to serve the food because they were complaining of not being served well," police informed.

READ | Viral Video: BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali threatens woman activist

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 441 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.