Udaipur beheading: Home Ministry sends NIA team to Rajasthan, know how it works

(Image Source: IANS)

Udaipur beheading: The Union Home Ministry has sent a team of officials of the Anti-Terrorism Investigation Agency (NIA) to Rajasthan's Udaipur after the murder of a tailor for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma. The authorities said the NIA would thoroughly probe the case and carry out a background check of the two accused arrested.

In Udaipur's Dhanmandi police station area, two men allegedly slit the throat of a tailor and posted a video on social media saying they did it to avenge the 'insult to Islam'. Curfew has been imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur till further orders after communal tension over the incident.

Read | Udaipur tailor killing: SIT formed to probe matter, top developments

Officials said that a team of National Investigation Agency has been sent to Udaipur. After registering a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, this case can be handed over to the NIA for investigation. An official said on condition of anonymity that prima facie it looks like a terrorist attack.

Both the men, who allegedly carried out the broad day murder, took responsibility for the crime by posting an online video and the police have taken them into custody. According to the police, the accused were caught from Bhim area of ​​Rajsamand district.

Rajsamand Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said that both the accused were trying to escape on a motorcycle wearing helmets, but they were caught during the blockade in Bhima area. Beheadings by terror groups, especially ISIS and Al-Qaeda, are common.

What is NIA?

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is a central agency created by the government of India following the terror attack in Mumbai on December 26, 2008. The investigating agency came into being on December 31, 2008, with the passage of the NIA Act of 2008.

NIA was created mainly to specialise in investigations into innumerable incidents of terrorist attacks and bomb blasts in various parts of the country which are usually of complex nature with inter-state and international linkages. Some of the cases even being linked to drug and arms smuggling among other activities, makes them of serious nature.

The NIA can investigate terror cases across the country without having to get permission from the states. The agency investigates terror offences, waging war against the country, offences on nuclear facilities among others.

(With PTI Inputs)