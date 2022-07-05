Udaipur beheading: 5 arrested for sharing video of tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s murder, say cops

Photo - PTI

The Rajasthan police cracked down on the people sharing the gruesome video and visuals of the murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, a tailor who was murdered in Udaipur by two Muslim men. Five people were arrested in separate cases in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Monday, as per the cops.

The people were arrested for allegedly circulating the video of the Udaipur tailor murder, and posting photos and videos with arms on social media, as per PTI reports. The Rajasthan Police had asked people not to share the video of the June 28 killing.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Singh said that Sirajuddin Hussain (36) was arrested in Hanumangarh town for circulating the video of the Udaipur murder.

The SP further said Tarsem Puri was arrested by Sangaria police station personnel, Rajkumar Jat and Mohammad Shakur by Sadar police station personnel, and Pavan Kumar by Nohar police station personnel for uploading photos and videos on social media with arms with an intention to create terror among people.

Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, a tailor with a shop in Udaipur, was brutally murdered in broad daylight inside his own shop by two Muslim men. The two assailants had also filmed the gruesome act and posted the video of the murder on social media.

The Udaipur tailor was hacked to death in the video, and the two assailants were also seen showing their blood-stained weapons in the short clip. The two attackers, Riaz Akhtari and Gos Mohammad had killed Sahu to avenge an “insults to Islam”.

Four people, including Akhtari and Mohammad, have been arrested in connection with Kanhaiya Lal's murder. They are in the custody of the National Investigation Agency.

According to preliminary investigations, it was being said that the two Muslim attackers were angered over a social media post that Kanhaiya Lal had shared, supporting former BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who was embroiled in controversy after she made remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Covid-19: India has a new Omicron sub-variant, may be alarming, says Israeli expert