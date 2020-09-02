Ubisoft makes Division, Far Cry 3 available for free for a limited time, download now!!

French video-gaming company Ubisoft is giving away a solid game for free in its online platform. From today till September 8 the game: Tom Clancy's The Division--can be downloaded free of charge at Uplay.

The game is set in post-apocalyptic New York City after a biological attack. The central character is a special government agent who is tasked to investigate the matter and bring law&order back into the city.

The game has a richly realized open world, loot system, and mission structure, GameSpot's The Division review stated. The game received an 8/10 rating by GameSpot.

The Division 2 launched last year and was followed up by the big Warlords of New York expansion earlier this year, Tech Times stated.

Meanwhile, Far Cry 3 is also being given for free by Ubisoft. However, Ubisoft has only released the game for free in the Chinese market. But there are now hacks doing rounds on the internet where game can be plaed for free in the American market.

Ubisoft has been giving away free games lately. It started with giving away Assassin's Creed II. It is one of the most popular Ubisoft games and traces the story of Ezio Auditore da Firenze in Italy.

Ardent fans are still enjoying these throwback games, and are still downloading these games.