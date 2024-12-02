Each ride, accommodating up to four passengers, can be booked for a one-hour duration between 10 am and 5 pm from Shikara Ghat No. 16. Reservations are available up to 12 hours in advance and can be made as far as 15 days ahead.

Uber introduced India's first water transport service on Monday, enabling tourists to pre-book shikara rides on Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake through its app. Named Uber Shikara, this limited-period offering aims to enrich the tourism experience while supporting local shikara drivers in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Uber Shikara is our humble attempt to blend technology and tradition to give a seamless experience to travellers for their shikara ride. We are proud to create this iconic experience enhancing accessibility and uplifting tourism in the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir," said Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, in a statement to PTI.

An Uber spokesperson highlighted that this water transport initiative is not only a first for India but also for Asia. Globally, Uber offers similar services in select European cities, such as Venice, Italy. For the Indian market, the service currently features seven shikaras, with plans to gradually expand based on demand. Bookings will be available at government-regulated rates, and Uber has waived any fees for its shikara partners, ensuring they retain the entire fare.

Each ride, accommodating up to four passengers, can be booked for a one-hour duration between 10 am and 5 pm from Shikara Ghat No. 16. Reservations are available up to 12 hours in advance and can be made as far as 15 days ahead.

Wali Mohammad Bhatt, President of the Shikara Owners Association, expressed optimism about the service. “Uber service will boost shikara operators' business as the app will facilitate the booking of the boats at fixed rates and end bargaining which provides relief to tourists," he said. Dal Lake currently hosts approximately 4,000 shikaras, and Bhatt anticipates more operators joining the platform.