Uber has introduced ‘Uber for Teens’ in India, a new service designed specifically for teenagers aged 13 to 17. The initiative aims to provide safe and convenient transportation while offering parents real-time tracking and control over their child's rides.

Who Is eligible?

The service is available for teenagers aged 13 to 17.

Parents or guardians must create and approve the teen's account.

The service is currently launched in 37 cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar.

How to book a ride?

Parents set up a Teen account via their verified Uber app.

Teens activate their account and add their parent as a guardian.

Once approved, teens can book rides themselves.

Parents receive live tracking updates for every trip.

Parents can also book rides on behalf of their teens.

Safety features

GPS tracking for real-time ride monitoring.

An in-app emergency button for added security.

Live ride updates sent to parents.

A recent Uber survey found that 92% of parents said their teens had missed out on activities due to transport issues, and 72% cited safety concerns. With this new service, Uber aims to provide a reliable and secure travel option for teenagers, making mobility easier for families.

