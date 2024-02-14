UAE’s First Hindu Temple: Ten interesting facts about Rs 700 crore BAPS Mandir that was inaugurated by PM Modi

The inauguration of the BAPS temple, built for Rs 700 crore, is being perceived as a crucial moment for the Hindu community in UAE and for the relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, marking the end of his visit to the UAE. The inauguration of the BAPS temple, built for Rs 700 crore, is being perceived as a crucial moment for the Hindu community in UAE and for the relations between the two countries.

Here are interesting facts about the temple