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UAE imposes AED 100000 fine, orders arrest of 19 Indians? Big action against 35 people for 'misleading' content amid Iran war

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have taken strict action against 35 individuals, including 19 Indians over misleading posts amid Iran war. UAE have ordered the arrest of 35 individuals for allegedly publishing video clips on social media, with AI influence.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 11:37 AM IST

UAE imposes AED 100000 fine, orders arrest of 19 Indians? Big action against 35 people for 'misleading' content amid Iran war
(Image: WAM (Emirates News Agency)
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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have taken strict action against 35 individuals, including 19 Indians over misleading posts amid Iran war. UAE have ordered the arrest of 35 individuals for allegedly publishing video clips on social media, with Artificial Intelligence influence. These content was labeled as misleading and fabricated.

UAE authorities have stated that the suspects from different countries, will face an expedited trial following a probe revealed they circulated manipulated videos and images across social media.The arrested individuals may face imprisonment for at least 1 year and a fine of at least AED 1,00,000.

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