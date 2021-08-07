UAE flight news: Etihad Airways begins operations in 7 cities including Chennai and Delhi - Travel guidelines here

Headlines

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

Meet IPS Anshika Verma, an engineering dropout who cracked UPSC exam on 2nd attempt, got AIR…

How can you make UPI payments without sufficient bank balance and repay later? Know here

Tiger Shroff denies collaborating with Sanjay Dutt in Firoz Nadiadwala's Master Blaster, deletes tweet later

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, who cracked UPSC without coaching in 1st attempt with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

How can you make UPI payments without sufficient bank balance and repay later? Know here

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, who cracked UPSC without coaching in 1st attempt with AIR...

Youngest IAS officers in India

10 protein-rich breakfast option ideas for vegetarians

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

Jio Cinema Film Fest: 20-day film festival to showcase Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Satish Kaushik, Anurag Kashyap's films

HomeIndia

India

UAE flight news: Etihad Airways begins operations in 7 cities including Chennai and Delhi - Travel guidelines here

Passengers are expected to carry a negative RT-PCR report with them which cannot be older than 48 hours of their departure

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2021, 08:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin


International carrier Etihad Airways has some good news for those who have been wanting to travel to the UAE. Since the UAE has relaxed travel curbs regarding India, Etihad announced on Friday that it will start operating flights from seven cities across India namely Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, and New Delhi to begin with. The operations have begun from today, August 7. The carrier may add three more cities to the list depending on the rush it faces. 

Even though the UAE has lifted travel restrictions, passengers will have to follow a list of guidelines to travel. Passengers are expected to carry a negative RT-PCR report with them which cannot be older than 48 hours of their departure. 

Here are some more guidelines: 

- If passengers do not have an RT-PCR report, they can get a rapid COVID-19 test done which should be taken not more than four hours before boarding the flight. 

- Once passengers arrive in Abu Dhabi, they will have to undergo quarantine for 10 days.

- Those travelling will be expected to wear a tracking band provided by the airport authorities during their quarantine period. 

- Isolated travellers will have to take the RT-PCR test on their fourth and eight-day 

- Travellers from India need to have valid proof of residency and must be vaccinated with both doses. 

- Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to travel to the UAE. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2023: Date, time, puja rituals and significance

Canada rejects India’s travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

Meet son of Indian billionaire with family net worth of Rs 56000 crore, who serves as managing director of...

‘With a heavy heart’: Naseem Shah pens emotional message after missing out on Pakistan's World Cup 2023 squad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE