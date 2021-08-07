UAE flight news: Etihad Airways begins operations in 7 cities including Chennai and Delhi - Travel guidelines here

Passengers are expected to carry a negative RT-PCR report with them which cannot be older than 48 hours of their departure



International carrier Etihad Airways has some good news for those who have been wanting to travel to the UAE. Since the UAE has relaxed travel curbs regarding India, Etihad announced on Friday that it will start operating flights from seven cities across India namely Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, and New Delhi to begin with. The operations have begun from today, August 7. The carrier may add three more cities to the list depending on the rush it faces.

Even though the UAE has lifted travel restrictions, passengers will have to follow a list of guidelines to travel. Passengers are expected to carry a negative RT-PCR report with them which cannot be older than 48 hours of their departure.

Here are some more guidelines:

- If passengers do not have an RT-PCR report, they can get a rapid COVID-19 test done which should be taken not more than four hours before boarding the flight.

- Once passengers arrive in Abu Dhabi, they will have to undergo quarantine for 10 days.

- Those travelling will be expected to wear a tracking band provided by the airport authorities during their quarantine period.

- Isolated travellers will have to take the RT-PCR test on their fourth and eight-day

- Travellers from India need to have valid proof of residency and must be vaccinated with both doses.

- Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to travel to the UAE.