UAE exits OPEC: Big relief for India or fresh uncertainty in oil markets?

The UAE's exit from OPEC could have major implications for the oil market globally, which is said to directly affect major oil-importing nations like India. Know its pros and cons for India.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced its abrupt exit from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), effective May 1, 2026. This is a major development for the world, specifically for those countries that are highly dependent on oil imports like India. As one of the world's largest crude oil importers, any change in oil supply dynamics impacts directly on the country's economy. So, let us evaluate the impact of UAE's decision on India, is it good or bad?

Why UAE chose to exit OPEC?

The UAE has been looking to expand its oil production capacity and wants to keep the decision-making on its production and sales. Under OPEC, member countries are obligated to follow the output limits, which restricts their productivity.

Now that the UAE has exited the group, it can increase its oil production and even strike deals with individual big market countries like India.

The timing of the UAE's exit from OPEC is crucial, as it came at a time when the Iran war had already disrupted global oil supply, which has made it harder for OPEC to control prices and supply efficiently. However, it cannot be directly said that the Iran war led to the UAE's exit from the group, but it surely acted as a major trigger for a decision it was already considering.

Impact on India - Good or bad?

UAE exiting OPEC is not exactly good or bad, but it has a mixed impact for India. On the positive context, higher oil supply from the UAE means lower global prices of crude globally, which ultimately reduces India's import bill and helps in easing inflation.

On the contrary, the move could also create uncertainty for India, as OPEC’s control over supply weakens. Being heavily dependent on the UAE could lead to price fluctuations, making it harder for India to plan its energy spending.

What is OPEC and when it was formed?

Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries is a group of major oil-producing countries that work together to manage the crude oil supply across the globe. It was formed in 1960 by five founding countries, including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Venezuela, and Saudi Arabia.

Over the years, several other nations also joined the club, mainly from South America, the Middle East, and Africa.