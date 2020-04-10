Two youngsters caught stealing liquor bottles from Hyderabad shop amidst lockdown

The nationwide lockdown has significantly reduced crime in the country, however, there has been an increasing number of incidents of liquor bottles being burgled in Telangana, triggering a new trend of violations in the region.

In one such case, the Hyderabad police caught two youngsters who a couple of days back broke opened a liquor shop in the Gandhi Nagar area and stole liquor bottles. While few of them were sold at a higher premium, some of them were consumed by these burglars along with their friends.

The police could manage to recover some liquor bottles from the youngsters.

According to reports in Telangana today, alcoholics are on the edge in Hyderabad, calling liquor shop owners to arrange liquor for them amidst the lockdown.

"On average, the owners were receiving more than 10 calls every day from customers known to them. The stock reply from the owners has been ‘no’, since they know they can land in trouble if they sell liquor during the lockdown," Telangana Today reported in an article titled 'Tipplers on edge in Hyderabad as lockdown tests their willpower.'

Liquor is not an essential commodity in Hyderabad and therefore it cannot be sold during the period of lockdown.

Meanwhile, police are keeping a close watch on liquor shops after several incidents of stealing liquor bottles from wine shops came up. In Himayathnagar, a person tried to steal liquor bottles from the wine shop where he was working at.

On the other hand, the West Bengal government announced on Wednesday that the administration will allow home delivery of alcohol across the state amidst the 21 days nationwide lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The excise department says that there was a provision for home delivery of alcohol as there is no prohibition of the sale of alcohol in the state. However, passes will be issued to persons engaged in delivery by the local police station.