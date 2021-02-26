Two years of Balakot Air Strike: What happened at 3.30 am on February 26, 2019 - here's a lookback

The famous 'Balakot Air Strike', the first aerial assault carried out by India in Pakistan after the 1971 Indo-Pak war, completes two years today. The Balakot Air Strike was conducted in response to the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

At around 3.30 am on February 26, 2019, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot. Both Uri and Balakot airstrikes have demonstrated India's prowess to retaliate to Pakistan's sinster intentions.

Main points on Balakot Air Strike

Codenamed as 'Operation Bandar', the Balakot Air Strike was conducted by the seventh and ninth squadrons of the Indian Air Force.

Also read One year of Balakot airstrikes: How IAF avenged the Pulwama terror attack

The strikes were carried out in retaliation to the February 14 Pulwama attack on convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF security personnel.

The IAF used the upgraded Mirage 2000 and Sukhio Su-30 MKI to carry out the attack.

The Balakot Air Strike was mainly conducted by 12 Mirage 2000 that flew from the Gwalior Air Force base.

The Mirage 2000 jet fighters, flying three separate formations, flew over north and central India for hours before entering Pakistan.

Pakistan responded to the Balakot air strike with F-16 fighter jets.