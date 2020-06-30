Two workers dead, four hospitalised after Benzimdazole gas leaks at Visakhapatnam pharma plant

Two workers died and four were hospitalised on Tuesday after a gas leak occurred in a factory in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The leakage of benzimidazole gas occurred at the Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam's Parwada area on Monday night.

Uday Kumar, Inspector of the Parwada Police Station, said that the situation is under control now.

"Two people dead and four are admitted at hospitals. The situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else," Uday Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to reports, the gas leak was reported around 11:30 PM, following which the pharmaceutical unit was shut down.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has enquired about the accident, agencies reported.

Earlier on May 7, styrene gas, which leaked from the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district, had claimed over 10 lives and had left several people ill.

(With ANI inputs)