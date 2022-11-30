Two-wheeler vehicle provider Joy Riders creates stride in industry with its top-notch services

Kota’s first licenced two-wheeler vehicle provider, Joy Riders, offers procedures that are simple. They offer a wide range of vehicles to select from and they have very less paperwork as well. Currently, they offer services in Kota and Jaipur.

Today, having a means of transportation is essential. People commute or complete tasks at work using bikes or scooters. However, people's preferences have changed, and now they favour renting a vehicle over buying one. Heavy maintenance, high fuel costs, and numerous utilities are the main cause. Nowadays, it's possible to hire a bike everywhere in the nation, at different locations, different varieties and prices are available. Owing to this increasing demand, Joy Riders has been emerging as one of the most trusted two-wheeler rental service providers.

What services do Joy Riders offer?

The licenced two-wheeler provider business, Joy Riders, has simplified its process considerably. In contrast to other service providers, they don't require any advanced security measures or paperwork. Even the vehicles they give have a yellow number plate that denotes that they are for commercial use. Joy Riders has a large selection of vehicles for individuals to choose from, including superbikes, ranging from supplying Activa scooters to providing TVS & KTM bikes. The business gives its customers a variety of helmets, riding gear, and other items in addition to automobiles. Additionally, they have electric two-wheelers, which are more beneficial for the environment due to the lack of pollutants they release. These vehicles also don't require a licence to operate, therefore minors can readily operate them.

The inception

Vipul Ratnam founded Joy Riders, a company that rents out two-wheeled vehicles, in the year 2017. Two cities in Rajasthan, that are Jaipur and Kota have these services in operation, and prices for an hour only start at INR 20. This was done to give middle-class individuals a sense of comfort in owning a vehicle at a very low cost and this was the primary motive behind the founding of Joy Riders. Students and the working class make up a sizable portion of the population in both Kota and Jaipur. They therefore greatly benefit from the nominal rates and additional benefits offered by the Joy Riders. The company also has a ‘monthly subscriptions’ package in which a customer gets the liberty of switching to a new bike every month. With this, they not only have the liberty to drive different and top-class vehicles but also have zero stress of EMIs, service, and maintenance. In addition to all this, they also get 24*7 roadside assistance from Joy Riders if there is any mishap or issue with the two-wheeler.

The goal of the entire endeavour was to make it simpler for individuals to find and hire bikes. Joy Riders has been on the correct course after five years. Even though the startup had to be put on hold during the tumultuous global pandemic, it still came back, and this time, stronger than ever. After starting in Kota and taking a pause for one and a half years, they broadened their horizons to include Jaipur as well. They plan to expand their scope to many other states in the coming future. Both Kunhari and Talwandi are available as pickup locations in Kota. Malviya Nagar, Vaishali, and Sindhi Camp are where they have pickup points in Jaipur. It is simple for someone to visit the Joy Riders' website and make a ride reservation, or they can even dial their customer service number.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)